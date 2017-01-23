© flynt dreamstime.com

Qualcomm: ‘Apple's claims are baseless’

The chipmaker has responded to the accusations made by apple saying that the Cupertino company’s claims are baseless.

“While we are still in the process of reviewing the complaint in detail, it is quite clear that Apple’s claims are baseless. Apple has intentionally mischaracterized our agreements and negotiations, as well as the enormity and value of the technology we have invented, contributed and shared with all mobile device makers through our licensing program,” said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel, Qualcomm in a press statement.



Rosenberg continues; “Apple has been actively encouraging regulatory attacks on Qualcomm’s business in various jurisdictions around the world, as reflected in the recent KFTC decision and FTC complaint, by misrepresenting facts and withholding information. We welcome the opportunity to have these meritless claims heard in court where we will be entitled to full discovery of Apple’s practices and a robust examination of the merits.”