© peerless av

Peerless-AV expands export sales team

Peerless-AV has appointed Thomas Ast as Area Manager - Partnerships for DACH to the growing Export Sales team.

In his role, Thomas will report to Stefan Krüger – Director of Sales, DACH, and will be responsible for IT system houses, AV dealers and integrators, helping to manage project implementation, while assisting in strategic planning and business development opportunities.



“Thomas’ passion for the AV market and his technical background makes him the ideal candidate,” said Stefan Krüger. “We’re confident that he has the experience and knowledge to win and to develop new partners in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and to further increase the awareness of our broad product portfolio.”



Prior to joining Peerless-AV, Thomas worked in the Digital Signage, Media- and Conference Room Technology sector at Volkswagen AG, Cancom Didas GmbH and MultiVision GmbH.