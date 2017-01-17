© kongsberg (illustration purpose only!)

New president for Kongsberg Defence Systems

Eirik Lie has been appointed President of Kongsberg Defence Systems. Lie has been acting in the position since August 2016 and assumes the position immediately.

"I am very pleased that Eirik Lie becomes part of the corporate management team and takes on the responsibility of leading Kongsberg’s second largest business area. Eirik stands out with long international experience and the ability to lead large and complex projects. He has extensive knowledge of the defence industry, and I am confident that he with his more than 26 years of experience from the company is the right person to lead Kongsberg Defence Systems. It is also pleasing, after a thorough recruitment process, that the best candidate came from our own ranks", says President and CEO of Kongsberg, Geir Håøy.



Eirik Lie holds a background as a software engineer and has worked within Kongsberg’s defence business his entire career. Lie has since 2006 headed the Integrated Defence Systems division. Prior to this, he has, amongst others, experience from working in the USA, as a specialist on air defence systems and as head of development.



"I am very happy for the confidence that has been placed in me, and look forward to further develop the business together with the skilled employees of Kongsberg Defence Systems. We can look back on more than 200 years of continuous operations and currently have a very modern product portfolio well positioned for the future needs within defence, security and space", says President of Kongsberg Defence Systems, Eirik Lie.