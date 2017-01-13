© solarworld

Solarworld invests in German wafer production

SolarWorld AG will invest a double digit million Euro amount to increase its manufacturing quality of solar wafers.

Silicon-based solar wafers are the key component of solar cells. At its German site in Freiberg, SolarWorld is operating Europe’s largest solar wafer plant, which will soon be equipped with diamond wire saws by the Swiss supplier Meyer Burger. Diamond wire saws increase the output and production speed. At the same time, costs are decreased and resources saved by reducing material losses. The result: solar wafers of particularly high quality, which SolarWorld will use for the production of high-efficiency solar cells at its site in Arnstadt, Thuringia.



The aim is to further concentrate on high quality products with which SolarWorld sets itself apart, above all from Asian competitors.



“The higher the quality and efficiency of a solar power system, the lower the levelized cost of electricity per kilowatt hour. That’s why we are further focusing on highest quality and efficiency with the new diamond wire technology, our monocrystalline PERC solar cells and extremely durable glass-glass modules. This makes every SolarWorld system a profitable investment for our customers,” says Dr.-Ing. E. h. Frank Asbeck, CEO of SolarWorld AG.