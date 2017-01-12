© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Seagate to close Suzhou factory - cutting 2'000 positions

Cupertino-based data storage company, Seagate Technology is planning to close shop at its manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China – and with that laying off 2’000 employees.

Reuters reports – citing company spokeswoman, Kelly Zhang – that this is part of a restructuring plan announced by the company in July, which is aimed at reducing the company’s global manufacturing footprint.