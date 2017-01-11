© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

Dialog sees revenue increase in Q4 2016

Dialog Semiconductor is reporting that its Q4 2016 revenues climbed 5% on Q3 2016 amounting to USD 365 million.

The Q4 2016 figures are that the company has released are still unaudited preliminary figures, but the company has recoded revenues of approximately USD 365 million, slightly above the mid-point of the guidance range announced on 3 November 2016.



As the company anticipated, during Q4 2016 Mobile Systems performed in line with expectations and our Bluetooth low energy and Power Conversion businesses delivered strong year-on-year growth. Unaudited preliminary revenue for the full year 2016 was USD 1,198 million.