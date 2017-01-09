© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Data Respons receives new Danish contract

Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 11 million (EUR 1.22 million) with a Danish customer in the industry automation market.

The contract comprises deliveries of SW and smart IoT devices embedded in the customers' end products. The deliveries will take place in 2017.



"A key focus area for our clients is the digitalization of their industrial products and business models, which is the core of Data Respons business and competency profile. The digitalization trend is an attractive growth opportunity for our company since it involves most of our current market areas," says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.