Exmore becomes new Rehm distributor in the Benelux

Exmore is taking care of Rehm products in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxemburg as of 1st January 2017.

"To establish innovative products on the market, Rehm expands continuously the international sales structure. Through cooperation with Exmore we are strengthening our worldwide network and can offer our customers more directly on-site technology support", stressed Michael Hanke, Director of Sales at Rehm.



"The Exmore Group is a fixture on the Benelux market, with sales and service of equipment for the production of high-quality electronics and even worldwide for connection technology for many years. This will be the cornerstone of a successful cooperation with the company of Rehm. We are looking forward to the joint projects", added Luc Sneyders, Managing Director of the Exmore Group.



Industries which Exmore service include; electronics, telecommunications, computers, automotive, pharmaceutical, aerospace, defense and others as well. "With Rehm as the market leader in the field of thermal system solutions, complements our product portfolio optimally, especially with our commitment to deliver innovative solutions to our customers in which our added value plays a role in an excellent way", explains Luc Sneyders.