Business | December 30, 2016
Arrow signes deal with Conexant Systems
Arrow Electronics has entered into a preferred global agreement with Conexant Systems, Inc., a provider of audio and voice technology solutions.
Arrow is not only distributing, but also sourcing components and providing technical design support for Conexant’s AudioSmart 2-Mic Development Kit for Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS).
“Conexant looks forward to working with Arrow to reach the growing community of makers, developers and manufacturers who are driving exciting innovations in voice-enabled, smart technology,” said Kurt Hoff, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Conexant. “Arrow is uniquely positioned to support the demand and fulfillment needs for our Amazon AVS-approved AudioSmart dev kit globally.”
Conexant recently announced a collaboration with Amazon on an AVS-approved AudioSmart 2-Mic Development Kit. Featuring the Conexant AudioSmart CX20921 high-performance hands-free Voice Input Processor and “Alexa” wake word technology, the Conexant AudioSmart 2-Mic Development Kit aims to help developers and manufacturers quickly and easily build Alexa-enabled products that provide users with an ideal voice experience.
“The engineers, makers and innovators that Arrow serves will be able to create Alexa-enabled proof of concepts and prototypes in a matter of mere weeks with Conexant’s AudioSmart™ 2-Mic Dev Kit, which will dramatically accelerate their time to market,” said Murdoch Fitzgerald, vice president of semiconductor marketing at Arrow. “Arrow looks forward to collaborating with Conexant to make a variety of consumer electronic devices and industrial applications smarter and voice-enabled.”
The Conexant AVS-approved AudioSmart 2-Mic Development Kit is designed to be integrated into any third-party AVS system prototype based on the Raspberry Pi.
