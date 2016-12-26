© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Business | December 26, 2016
SK Hynix to build new NAND flash fab in Cheongju
SK Hynix is planning on constructing a new memory semiconductor fab in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do to meet increasing NAND flash demand.
This is a part of a mid/long-term investment plan that SK Hynix declared back in August 2015 at the M14 completion ceremony. At that time, the company said it could spend KRW 46 trillion (EUR 36.55 billion) to set up 3 new fab’s in Icheon and Cheongju including the M14.
The new fab will be located in a Cheongju Technopolis site. SK Hynix starts a design within next month then begins construction of the shell and the cleanroom in August 2017 – to be completed in June 2019 – with a total investment of KRW 2.2 trillion (EUR 1.74 billion). Equipment installation into the fab shall be decided considering market conditions as well as the company’s migration plans, SK writes in a press statement.
SK has been expanding its NAND Flash manufacturing fab in Cheongju since the completion back in 2008. Plus, the company will start to utilise the upper floor of the M14 to manufacture 3D NAND Flash from next year. Nevertheless, in order to grow further, SK found it important to secure production facilities in advance to deal with NAND Flash market growth. Additionally, considering it takes more than two years normally to build a semiconductor fab, the company determined to build the additional fab as a result.
“The new FAB to be constructed in Cheongju will become a part of our key production facilities to gear up for the upcoming fourth industrial revolution,” said Sung Wook Park, CEO of SK Hynix, “Sincerely appreciate great assistance from the National, Chungcheongbuk-do and Cheongju government officials in the construction of the new FAB at a proper time,” he added.
Meanwhile, SK Hynix plans to invest additionally in present Wuxi DRAM FAB to maintain its competitiveness in productivity.
The new fab will be located in a Cheongju Technopolis site. SK Hynix starts a design within next month then begins construction of the shell and the cleanroom in August 2017 – to be completed in June 2019 – with a total investment of KRW 2.2 trillion (EUR 1.74 billion). Equipment installation into the fab shall be decided considering market conditions as well as the company’s migration plans, SK writes in a press statement.
SK has been expanding its NAND Flash manufacturing fab in Cheongju since the completion back in 2008. Plus, the company will start to utilise the upper floor of the M14 to manufacture 3D NAND Flash from next year. Nevertheless, in order to grow further, SK found it important to secure production facilities in advance to deal with NAND Flash market growth. Additionally, considering it takes more than two years normally to build a semiconductor fab, the company determined to build the additional fab as a result.
“The new FAB to be constructed in Cheongju will become a part of our key production facilities to gear up for the upcoming fourth industrial revolution,” said Sung Wook Park, CEO of SK Hynix, “Sincerely appreciate great assistance from the National, Chungcheongbuk-do and Cheongju government officials in the construction of the new FAB at a proper time,” he added.
Meanwhile, SK Hynix plans to invest additionally in present Wuxi DRAM FAB to maintain its competitiveness in productivity.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments