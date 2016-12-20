© kritchanut dreamstime.com

SPIL sells factory to lab-service company IST

Taiwanese Integrated Service Technology (IST), a company offering verification and analysis services to the IC engineering industry, has acquired a factory owned by Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL).

IST reportedly payed USD 12.9 million for the IC back-end solutions provider’s factory, according to an article in DigiTimes citing a filling with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.



IST acquired the factory – Hsinchu Science Park, norther Taiwan – along with the equipment and cleanroom facilities with the purpose of being able to respond to long-term business development, and to fill its expansion needs, the report continues.