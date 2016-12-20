© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Veeco to provide systems for new LED production facility in Malaysia

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH has completed an agreement naming Veeco as the supplier for Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) and Precision Surface Processing (PSP) systems needed for high-volume LED production in Kulim, Malaysia.

As part of the agreement, Osram Opto Semiconductors has ordered multiple TurboDisc EPIK 700 Gallium Nitride (GaN) MOCVD, and WaferStorm 3306 PSP Wet Process systems, Veeco states in a press release.



"We are pleased that Osram Opto Semiconductors has selected Veeco as a partner in their Diamond initiative, a clear indication that Veeco's LED manufacturing solutions are best-in-class at lowering manufacturing costs and driving high levels of productivity," said William J. Miller, Ph.D., President at Veeco.



Back in January of 2016 Osram said in a press release that In the LED components business (Opto Semiconductors, OS), Osram aims to become the cost leader – and this would be doable due to its technology, economies of scale, and factor cost benefits from the planned 6-inch LED chip plant in Kulim, Malaysia. The plant which back then was said to become the largest of its kind.