German Engineering on the test bench
As a company located in Germany, we are proud to announce the first German smartphone on our teardown table: The Shift5.1 by Shift. We also tore down the Wiko Pulp 4G from our neighbors—our first French smartphone teardown.
Shift’s priority has been on conflict-free components. Even though it was designed in Germany the repairability suffered under the use of standard components and its 6/10 is only placed in the middle of our repairability scores.
And here we have the heart of the shift5.1:
Wiko Pulp 4G
The Wiko Pulp 4G delivers similar specs to that of the Shift5.1, but Wiko’s goal was to deliver the best cost/performance ratio. The Pulp 4G’s solid 7/10 on the repairability scale proves that a low price does not necessitate low repairability.
This is what makes the Wiko Pulp 4G tick
Shift5.1 highlights:
- At 2000 mAh the Shift5.1 has the same capacity as the Fairphone 1, along with its ease of removal.
- Only 10 standard Phillips screws are used throughout the device, this makes a repairer’s heart rejoice.
- We uncovered a nasty surprise when removing the daughterboard: A soldered cable connects it to the motherboard, making replacements of either component a lot more expensive.
- Unlike the Fairphone, that has its credentials literally printed on it: Until now Shift has not provided any proof of the social and ecological goals they want to achieve with their devices, despite being their priority.
- Mediatek MT6582 SoC with an ARM Cortex A7
- Samsung KMR820001M-B609 2GB LPDDR2 memory
- Mediatek MT6627 Diplexer QVL for WIFI/BT/GPS
- Mediatek MT6166V RF transceiver
- Mediatek MT6323GA PMIC
- AIROHA AP6684 quad-band GPRS front-end module
Wiko Pulp 4G highlights:
- Removing the Li-Po battery requires just the move of a finger. The 2500 mAh capacity outweighs the 2000 mAh battery in the Shift5.1.
- No glue and only standard Phillips screws used in the device allowing a straightforward teardown. Any repair will benefit—thumbs up!
- Most of the components are modular, including the motherboard and daughterboard. The only drawbacks are a few soldered parts, requiring the replacement of the whole board and thus increasing repair costs.
- MSM8916 CPU with an ARMv8 Cortex-A53
- SK hynix H9TQ17ABJTMC 2GB eMMC RAM storage
- Qualcomm PM8916 power management
- Skyworks 77648-11 multimode multiband power amplifier module
- Qualcomm WTR4905 RF transceiver
- Qualcomm WCN3620 wireless connectivity IC
- SGM3140B 500mA buck/boost charge pump LED driver
