ams acquires Incus Laboratories

ams AG has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Incus Laboratories Ltd, a UK-based privately-held provider of intellectual property (IP) for digital active noise cancellation in headphones and earphones.

ams will take full ownership of Incus which is based in Buckinghamshire, UK , including all of its patent-protected IP. The parties to the transaction have agreed to keep the consideration confidential. Incus’ staff, including the founders and executive management team, will transfer to ams. ams will continue the existing Incus IP licensing business.



"ams already has a strong position in the ANC market given high levels of noise attenuation and superb sound quality", said Vincent Pronk, VP & General Manager of Business Line Audio Sensors. "The proven and high-performance Incus IP for digital noise cancellation will broaden our ANC offering while maintaining our reputation for excellent performance and design characteristics at a competitive cost."