© ifixit Teardowns | December 22, 2016
Oculus Touch Teardown Highlights:
Chips! Some of these guys look oddly familiar ...
-----
More information can be found at © iFixit.
Fashionably late (to market), but smartly dressed
When the Oculus Rift shipped way back in March, it was missing something the competition already had: VR controllers.
Well, they’re missing no more—the Oculus Touch controllers are finally here, and we got our grubby paws all over them. Each Touch controller packs 24 IR LEDs for tracking, three buttons, two triggers, a joystick, and a “thumb rest” capacitive sensor. This combination of inputs far outpaces the Sony Move or HTC Vive controllers, allowing the Rift to track thumb, forefinger, and hand position. The Touch controllers share some silicon with last year’s Steam controller, and some aesthetics of an Xbox controller—but it’s a beast all its own.
-----
Oculus Touch Teardown Highlights:
- Each Touch controller is powered by a single (non-rechargeable) AA battery. Luckily, you can easily swap this for a rechargeable one when the time comes.
- The ring portion of each controller contains 22 infrared LEDs, and the top button cable contains another pair, giving each controller 24 tracking points. The LED pattern and not-quite-round shape of each controller ought to tell the sensor left from right—even after you've crossed your arms while playing Disappointed Parent Simulator 2016.
- The passive “thumb rest” button is a capacitive sensor that tracks touch and “near touch”—which translates to thumb position in-game, allowing for thumbs-ups.
- The controllers are cleverly designed, but seem to contain a constellation of mature, existing technologies—and they aren’t nearly as complicated as their companion headset. Our tea-leaf reading of the internals didn’t provide any clues as to what prompted the delayed release.
- The Oculus Touch controllers earned a 5 out of 10 on our repairability scale due to an easily-accessible AA battery, intense adhesive, and a complex construction.
Chips! Some of these guys look oddly familiar ...
- Nordic Semiconductor nRF51822 Bluetooth Smart and 2.4 GHz proprietary SoC
- Analog Devices AD7147 single-electrode capacitance sensors controller
- Invensense MP651 6-axis combo gyroscope and accelerometer
-----
More information can be found at © iFixit.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments