Court grants MACOM’s preliminary injunction against Infineon

The US District Court for the Central District of California has has granted MACOM’s request for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit against Infineon Technologies Americas Corp. over intellectual property rights.

The preliminary injunction order bars Infineon Technologies Americas Corp. from designing, developing, making, marketing, or selling Gallium Nitride on Silicon (GaN-on-Si) RF products that use intellectual property rights previously owned by Nitronex and now exclusively licensed to MACOM in certain fields, including basestations.



“Our U.S. court system demands an extremely high standard of proof before it will consider issuing a preliminary injunction,” commented John Croteau, President and Chief Executive Officer of MACOM.



The order further requires Infineon to provide notice of the injunction to all its relevant affiliates, subsidiaries, employees, and customers.



“By upholding MACOM’s exclusive IP rights and forcing Infineon to inform customers, employees and subsidiaries that it is no longer able to design, develop or market GaN-on-Si RF products that practice the Nitronex IP in MACOM’s exclusive field, we believe that the court is sending a very clear message,” said John Croteau. “As we have stated in the past, we are fully committed to vigorously litigating this case to its rightful conclusion and stand firmly against any company resorting to strong-arm tactics to usurp the rights of pioneers and innovators who move the industry and society forward with breakthrough technologies like GaN-on-Si in basestations.”