© Aixtron

Aixtron receives repeat order from Lumentum

US-based Lumentum Holdings, a manufacturer of semiconductor photonic devices for communications, industrial, and consumer applications, has placed a repeat order with Aixtron SE for multiple AIX 2800G4-TM systems.

Lumentum will use the systems to produce devices for varied optoelectronic and laser applications.



Lumentum's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Vince Retort, comments: “We have a longstanding business relationship with Aixtron; and, their local system support teams are excellent and very responsive. Following the successful qualification of the first AIX 2800G4-TM system, we decided to expand our production capacity and ordered additional Aixtron tools. We look forward a collaborative relationship with Aixtron in the future.”