Addtech acquires Sensor Control Nordic AB and Sensor ECS AB

Addtech Components, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire all shares outstanding in Sensor Control Nordic AB och Sensor ECS AB.

The Sensor-companies delivers products and solutions in the fields of sensor, control and drives. The business is focused mainly on the Nordic OEM- and automation market.



The Sensor-companies will very effectively complement Addtech's current operations in the business area Addtech Components. The companies have 30 employees and sales of around SEK 160 million (EUR 16.34 million).



The closing is estimated to take effect in the beginning of January 2017 and to have a marginally positive effect on Addtech’s earnings per share during the current financial year.