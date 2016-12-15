© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Avnet teams up with Mellanox Technologies in Latin America

Avnet is teaming with Mellanox Technologies in Latin America. Avnet will distribute Mellanox solutions in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico.

Mellanox Technologies is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent interconnect solutions, as well as services for servers, storage and hyperconverged infrastructure.



Under the distribution agreement, Avnet will provide partners with access to Mellanox offerings that will help them solve end users’ requirements in networking connectivity, storage, converged and hyperconverged infrastructure, big data solutions and more.



“We selected Avnet to support us in Latin America because of their global alliances, geographic coverage and strategic positioning in business solutions that service the corporate and mid-sized markets in the Latin America region. This is complemented by a highly efficient and experienced partner ecosystem that meets customers’ business needs. Avnet is the ideal partner to solve our distribution, brand positioning, education, market and sales development needs that are critical to Mellanox’s continued business success,” said Elias Consuegra, Latin America Sales Manager, Mellanox Technologies.