© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Precise Biometrics to acquire NexID Biometrics

Swedish Precise Biometrics has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of NexID Biometrics, a specialist in spoof mitigation and liveness detection solutions for the biometric authentication industry.

The SEK 32 million (EUR 3.28 million) acquisition will enable Precise Biometrics to expand its offering of fingerprint recognition software with liveness detection, significantly increasing security and addressing customer demand for fraud mitigation.



NexID Biometrics develops and licenses liveness detection software that enables secure fingerprint authentication by mitigating spoof-related risks, such as fake fingers, significantly lowering the risk for fraud. The acquisition will give Precise Biometrics access to liveness detection software that stems from over 10 years of research on biometric spoof mitigation and liveness detection, exclusive rights to a portfolio of a combined 11 proprietary and university-licensed patents and a close working relationship with Clarkson University.



“We have been monitoring NexID Biometrics for some time as they have a powerful software solution for liveness detection. By integrating NexID Biometrics software with our fingerprint matching technology we will add anti-spoof functionality to our offering, providing enhanced security that meets customer demand, addressing future security requirements and emerging standards for biometric authentication”, said Håkan Persson, CEO of Precise Biometrics.