Efore signs distribution agreement with Venco Electronica

Finnish Efore has signed of a distribution agreement with Venco Electronica S.A. providing support to customers in the LED Lighting market space across Spain and Portugal.

Venco will distribute Efore’s ROAL LED Driver portfolio of products. “The LED lighting market offers exciting opportunities in Spain and Portugal, and is made up of various manufacturers playing in the Architectural, Indoor, Decorative and Outdoor lighting segments” said Jorma Wiitakorpi, Efore CEO.



“We believe this collaboration is a significant step towards meeting the needs of LED lighting manufacturers in Spain and Portugal,” stated Juan A Coltet, Venco Electronica Managing Director