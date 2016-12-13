© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Premier Farnell signs global franchise with Sierra Wireless

The agreement will specifically support electronics design engineers working in markets such as automotive & transport, energy & industrial, residential & healthcare, retail & payment and the growing IoT market.

“We are delighted to be announcing this new global franchise with Sierra Wireless. The development of the Internet of Things provides huge opportunities for startups and experienced design engineers alike,” said Simon Meadmore, Head of Semiconductors at Premier Farnell. “As The Development Distributor we have invested in our product range and inventory to provide our customers with the latest products, enabling them to develop their designs and businesses. We believe the addition of Sierra Wireless products to our linecard adds real value for our customers.”



Premier Farnell is also manufacturing the mangOH IoT enablement platform for Sierra Wireless.



“Developers from the global engineering community can now easily purchase the full line of Sierra Wireless industrial-grade AirPrime cellular modules from Premier Farnell to invent their own solutions that push sensor data to the cloud, turning their ideas into products and services faster than ever before. We are excited that Premier Farnell is also manufacturing and selling the mangOH IoT enablement platform and a suite of associated IoT connectors,” said Andrew Suttle, VP, Global Distribution, OEM Solutions at Sierra Wireless.