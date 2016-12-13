© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Velocity Electronics appoints Kris Kelly President and CEO

During his 13-year career with Velocity Electronics – Kris has played a key role in developing Velocity’s global footprint; opening offices throughout Asia and EMEA.

“Kris’ exceptional customer focus and service credibility has established Velocity Electronics as a leader in independent distribution. His creative and innovative approach in developing customer centric programs has fuelled revenue growth and unwavering customer loyalty for Velocity Electronics worldwide,” the company writes in a press release.