TDK looking to scoop up InvenSense?

Japanese TDK Corps is reportedly in negotiations to acquire US MENS sensor manufacturer InvenSense.

Sources told Reuters that the TDK is in talk to acquire the Apple and Samsung supplier – something that would allow the Japanese company to increase its sensor technology offering.



According to the information TDK has offered USD 12 per InvenSense share – however, the report stresses that the negotiations are ongoing at that the prise could change before completion. The companies are set to reach a deal before years end, the report continues.



TDK and InvenSense have not responded to Reuters requests for comment.