Anvo-Systems Dresden expands its distribution network

Anvo-Systems Dresden, a non-volatile memory products specialist, has expanded its distribution network in central Europe by adding of SIMOS Elektronik Vertriebs GmbH in Dachau near Munich and DACOM West GmbH in Haan near Düsseldorf.

The target of Anvo-Systems, a manufacturer of nvSRAMs, is to increase its market penetration and further optimise customer support capabilities. SIMOS and DACOM West are specialised semiconductor distributors, who both provide customers with commercial and technical support.



In order to further strengthen its presence in the US market, Anvo-Systems is now also working together with Concord Technology Alliance (CTA), a manufacturers’ representative. CTA covers the southeast region of the US (Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi).



Dr. Stefan Günther, Managing Director of Anvo-Systems Dresden GmbH said: “We are pleased to welcome our new partners, who are a part of our international sales network. Through their customer proximity and, as a result, a higher level of customer satisfaction, they will decisively support our rapidly growing business.”