Tamesol’s production facility in Girona is now part of ISG

UK company, ISG Solar International Group Ltd, has taken over Tamesol, a Catalan manufacturer of photovoltaic panels and systems, through the acquisition of its production facility in Girona.

The merger will provide Tamesol with the necessary resources to realise its ambitious plan for expansion. The UK company – which hopes to position itself as a reference in the renewable energy sector – chose Tamesol for its experience and potential for expansion.



Tamesol has been manufacturing panels (TM-Series) and photovoltaic systems (TM-Systems) for more than 12 years. The two companies have agreed to keep all of their human, technological and management resources in place.



Tamesol has a global presence with central offices in Spain, a branch Los Angeles, US, a logistic warehouses Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as well as production facilities in China, India and Taiwan..



As a result of the agreement, Tamesol will provide photovoltaic solar panels for its first macro project in India, of which ISG is a promoter. These are 300MW solar panels, currently in development and scheduled to be completed in mid-2017.