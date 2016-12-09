© first sensor

Volkswagen renews supply agreement with First Sensor

First Sensor AG has again been appointed by Volkswagen AG to supply pressure sensors for the control of braking systems.

The agreement covers the period up to 2021 and has an anticipated sales volume of around EUR 8 million per year. The sensors will be installed in nearly all gasoline-engined models of Volkswagen Group brands around the world: VW, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche and Bentley.



First Sensor has been supplying the sensors since 2011. Volkswagen invited tenders for the contract again in 2016, as scheduled. The repeat order thus follows directly on from the pre-existing supply agreement.



Wilhelm Prinz von Hessen, Vice President of First Sensor AG's Mobility business unit, believes the contract was won thanks to the attractive price structure and the high reliability of the sensors delivered previously, and thus the company's reputation. "We can now look back on lengthy and trusting cooperation with Volkswagen Group," says Prinz von Hessen. "The stable, reliable performance of our sensors has made a crucial contribution to this."