CIPSA Circuits chooses Orbotech solutions to increase productivity

CIPSA Circuits, a European PCB manufacturer, has invested in Orbotech’s Nuvogo 780 Direct Imaging (DI) solution, plus an additional Fusion 22 AOI System to increase overall productivity and accuracy of their production facilities in Spain.

“CIPSA Circuits is constantly investing in technology solutions to meet the high demands of the fast prototyping PCB market,” explained Evarist Michavila Subirana, President of CIPSA Circuits. “That’s why we continue to turn to Orbotech. The Nuvogo 780 will complement our existing Orbotech digital inkjet printing and AOI solutions, and will ensure a more tightly integrated and optimized high quality production process.”



Nuria Vidal, the CIPSA Circuits Spain Plant Manager added that the new Nuvogo 780 system is already installed.