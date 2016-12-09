© avnet_McBeth

Graham McBeth new president of Premier Farnell

Avnet has promoted Graham McBeth to the role of president of Premier Farnell Plc, effective immediately. McBeth will report directly to Gerry Fay, president, global business units, Avnet.

In his new role, McBeth will be responsible for the strategic direction, day-to-day operations and performance of Premier Farnell. McBeth, who most recently served as President of Avnet Abacus, the Avnet business specialising in interconnect, passive and electromechanical (IP&E) products throughout Europe, replaces Premier Farnell’s interim President Steven Webb.



“Graham is an accomplished leader who knows how to win in the market. With his strong commitment to team building, Graham grew the Avnet Abacus division into one of the most well-respected IP&E businesses in Europe,” said Fay. “His deep understanding of Avnet’s global business will enable Graham to serve as a great bridge for the Premier Farnell team, its customers and suppliers.”



“Since Avnet first announced its intent to acquire Premier Farnell, I recognized what a tremendous opportunity this would be to advance Avnet’s strategy of providing customers with a differentiated digital experience throughout the entire product lifecycle,” said McBeth. “This is the start of an exciting new chapter for both Avnet and Premier Farnell, and I am thrilled to have the chance to help drive further success for our organization and our design and supply chain partners.”