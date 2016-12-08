© congatec

congatec sets up new subsidiary in France

congatec has founded a new subsidiary in France with offices in Paris and Toulouse to strengthen its sales and support organisation in France and the French speaking regions of Belgium and Switzerland.

With the new subsidiary, congatec France SAS, the company is aiming to intensify the roll-out of the congatec brand as a provider for embedded modules and SBCs in France. Luc Beugin will manage our office in Paris. Stephane Mailleau will operate from Toulouse.



Jason Carlson, CEO of congatec, explains the company’s strategy for France: “We see a great pool of potential customers for our technologies in France and understand the importance of conducting business locally. This makes it imperative for us to strengthen our existing local engagement with congatec France to achieve faster growth. With our own subsidiary we will be able to better address the local needs – including support of our local distribution partners such as Tokhatec and the entire partner network that have accomplished a great job so far and continues to multiply our efforts. Our offices will be located in Paris and Toulouse, which is a perfect fit for our customers."



Carlson continues to say that with the subsidiary will the entire range from start-ups to large multi-nationals across many industries including medical, industrial and robotics, infotainment, transportation and aerospace, as well as IoT and communications.