S&T: full takeover by Foxconn a possibility

EMS-giant Foxconn has previously shown its interest in Austrian company S&T when its subsidiary Ennoconn subscribed to a 10% capital increase in S&T – giving Ennoconn a 29.4% stake in the company.

Now, S&T CEO Hannes Niederhauser, has been quoted in the German magazine, WirtschaftsWoche, as reported by Reuters, saying; “If we develop poorly and our share price falls significantly I expect that Foxconn will do a full takeover."



S&T currently owns a 29.9% stake in Kontron AG – which then would fall into Foxconn’s ownership if a takeover by Ennoconn would happen.