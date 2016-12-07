© mucella1 dreamstime.com

Western Digital renews cross-license deal with Samsung

Western Digital has signed a definitive royalty-bearing agreement with Samsung Electronics to renew the cross-license of the two companies’ semiconductor patent portfolios.

The terms of the renewed agreement are retroactive to the end date of the prior agreement – which back in August this year – the renewed agreement will run through December 2024.



The agreement includes rights to each party's patents covering multi-level cell flash memory and flash storage systems. The original agreement, which dates back to 1997 and had been renewed twice before, had permitted Samsung to use patented flash memory technologies invented by SanDisk, which Western Digital acquired in May 2016.



At the time of its acquisition by Western Digital, SanDisk had been a top player in flash technology for nearly thirty years, investing billions of dollars in research and development globally to design, manufacture, and bring flash products to market. This agreement allows Western Digital to continue to realise the value of the SanDisk acquisition and extends the company’s relationship with Samsung.