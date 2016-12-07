© thomaspajot dreamstime.com Business | December 07, 2016
Knorr-Bremse: Acceptance level of 86.1 percent
On 5 September 2016, Knorr-Bremse AG made a public offer to the shareholders of Haldex AB.
The shares tendered at the end of the acceptance period on 5 December 2016, correspond to 86.1 percent of the share capital and voting rights in Haldex.
"We are delighted about the strong support by investors. It confirms the attractiveness of our offer and also the strategic rationale of the proposed business combination. Haldex represents a strong addition to Knorr-Bremse and a highly valued asset for our combined group. We are convinced that we will be able to create numerous advantages for all stakeholders, including employees, customers and business partners," said Klaus Deller, Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse. "We will continue to work with full commitment on the merger control process where we have achieved two important milestones already. Based on the open dialog with the authorities we are confident that we will obtain all necessary merger control approvals."
The completion is conditional upon, inter alia, the offer being accepted to such extent that Knorr-Bremse becomes the owner of more than 50 percent of all shares in Haldex and all necessary clearances from authorities are obtained. Thus, the minimum acceptance level condition is currently met but remains until the offer is declared unconditional.
Knorr-Bremse has already been granted a request for referral to the EU Commission and thereby entered the pre-notification phase in the European Union. In addition, Knorr-Bremse has submitted the necessary filing under the HSR Act in the United States. To achieve merger control approvals, a longer merger clearance period has proved necessary. Thus, this condition is not yet met and Knorr-Bremse will revert with more details as appropriate.
"We are delighted about the strong support by investors. It confirms the attractiveness of our offer and also the strategic rationale of the proposed business combination. Haldex represents a strong addition to Knorr-Bremse and a highly valued asset for our combined group. We are convinced that we will be able to create numerous advantages for all stakeholders, including employees, customers and business partners," said Klaus Deller, Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse. "We will continue to work with full commitment on the merger control process where we have achieved two important milestones already. Based on the open dialog with the authorities we are confident that we will obtain all necessary merger control approvals."
The completion is conditional upon, inter alia, the offer being accepted to such extent that Knorr-Bremse becomes the owner of more than 50 percent of all shares in Haldex and all necessary clearances from authorities are obtained. Thus, the minimum acceptance level condition is currently met but remains until the offer is declared unconditional.
Knorr-Bremse has already been granted a request for referral to the EU Commission and thereby entered the pre-notification phase in the European Union. In addition, Knorr-Bremse has submitted the necessary filing under the HSR Act in the United States. To achieve merger control approvals, a longer merger clearance period has proved necessary. Thus, this condition is not yet met and Knorr-Bremse will revert with more details as appropriate.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments