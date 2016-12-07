© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Smartrac files complaint against Safeguard, USFI and Doug Ritter

Smartrac has initiated patent infringement proceedings in Texas, USA against Safeguard Business Systems, Inc., USFI, Inc. and USFI President Douglas Ritter.

Smartrac IP B.V. has filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of Texas against Safeguard, USFI and Douglas Ritter. Safeguard acquired the assets of USFI in 2015; Mr. Douglas Ritter was President of USFI and continues to serve as the President of the USFI business unit of Safeguard.



Smartrac alleges that sales of certain contactless transponder cards by USFI and Safeguard infringe certain Smartrac patents.



“We watch the market closely and enforce our patent rights where necessary, to protect the significant investments we make each year in innovative products and services,” says Thomas Hitzer, EVP Secure ID & Transactions Business Division at Smartrac.