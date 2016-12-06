© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Nanya completes acquisition of Micron shares

Micron Semiconductor Taiwan (MST) and Inotera Memories, will complete a share swap transaction on December 6, 2016.

Nanya Technology Corporation will transfer all of its Inotera shareholding of 1,587,483,714 shares with NTD 30 (EUR 0.87) per share to MST for NTD 47.62 billion (EUR 1.38 billion EUR).



As the share swap completes, the joint venture between Nanya and Micron will be terminated. However, the companies will share the expenses from Inotera’s specific items related to environmental safety and facilities, NTC will be paying 50% of the expenses, the estimated cost is about NTD 0.85 billion (EUR24.7 million).



To further enhance the relationship with Micron, NTC have completed an investment in Micron’s private placement and held about 5.26% of Micron’s share via a share purchases. NTC also has an option to license Micron 1x and 1y DRAM technologies and products.