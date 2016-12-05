© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Bejoken’s CEO to step down

Mikael Andreasson has resigned for his position as CEO of Swedish distributor, Bejoken AB.

Mikael Andreasson has in an agreement with Bejoken’s Chairman of the Board – who is also the owner of the company – Kent Ekholm, decided to step down from the CEO-role with immediate



Kent Ekholm will temporarily shoulder the responsibility of the role as CEO.