© saniphoto dreamstime.com

ÅF acquires the energy division of Spanish solar engineering company

Swedish company ÅF is acquiring the energy division of the Spanish engineering company ARIES Ingeniería y Sistemas.

ARIES is an independent engineering company based in Madrid with an energy division offering consulting and engineering services within the renewable sector, focusing on solar power for the global market.



"We are pleased to welcome the energy division of ARIES to ÅF. The acquisition is part of our growth strategy and will strengthen our global position in the renewable energy sector", said Jonas Wiström, President and CEO of ÅF.



"The combination of ÅF and the expertise of ARIES in the renewable energy sector will create new business opportunities. The transaction will create added value for clients and employees," said Javier Rojas, President of Aries Ingeniería y Sistemas S.A.



The energy division of ARIES has about 30 employees and annual sales of EUR 5 million. It is consolidated from December 1 2016.