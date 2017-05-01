© aydindurdu dreamstime.com Application Notes | May 01, 2017
Aerospace & Defense Evolution: Inside the Future
From the perspective of a semiconductor supplier specialized in high-performance analog components, the aerospace and defense sector has always been a long-term investment. Product design-in takes at least five years to generate a return, but that business can continue for 10 years or more once in production.
This is a product release announcement by Linear Technology Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The stability of the defense business remains attractive and according to SIPRI, global military spending has increased annually by 2.5% (CAGR) over the past two decades. The declines in military spending in the US and Europe since 2009 have probably now stabilized and are expected to resume steady upward momentum going forward.
In response, the defense industry has regrouped and consolidated, while the aerospace industry and, in particular civil aircraft, has continued to expand, driven by ever increasing passenger numbers. There is also a significant move to commercialize space with the development of large low cost constellations of communications satellites. This will be the subject of a separate article and will not be covered in detail here.
Across the aerospace and defense sector, the business has always been cyclic in nature, influenced by large programs. But today, development cycles are much shorter and the focus on value for money has intensified with cost-reduction redesigns becoming increasingly common. At the same time, fewer design resources are available, following rationalization of organizations, driven by cost cutting measures as the industry struggles to become more efficient.
Despite these pressures, the appetite for new technology has not diminished and improvements in SWaP (size, weight and power) are realized by using more complex integrated circuits and software. Fewer design resources and more complex products have increased the importance of easily accessible online sources of information. Linear Technology, for instance, has implemented video tutorials, technical blogs and circuit collections to speed knowledge transfer. Linear’s field applications support is highly valued, whether in face-to-face meetings, online, email or telephone technical support.
Linear Technology demo boards have become established as an effective way of getting the circuit up and running. As a result of more complex Linear products, we now have additional design tools such as Linduino,® an Arduino-compatible platform for developing and distributing firmware libraries and code for SPI and I²C-compatible integrated circuits.
Figure 1 shows the Linduino One board connected to an LTC2607 dual 16-bit digital-to-analog (DAC) demo board, one of more than 300 USB-based data acquisition cards that connect to individual daughter cards for specific Linear Technology products. The software also includes web links to the appropriate device data sheets and provides an automatic update feature to keep the software current with the latest set of device drivers.
Figure 1 – Linduino One Connected to LTC2607 Demo Board
Areas where we see particularly strong design activity include security monitoring and electronic countermeasures, unmanned vehicles and soldier-carried equipment. Low quiescent power consumption and high efficiency voltage conversion is one common thread to maximize run time for battery-based equipment. Linear Technology is recognized as a leader in innovation, bringing new technology and ideas to market first. One example is the Silent Switcher® architecture, implemented in products such as LT8614. This 42V, 4A synchronous step-down Silent Switcher reduces EMI/EMC emissions by more than 20dB compared to standard switchers, resulting in lower system noise and improved sensitivity or resolution.
In the future, we expect to see spending on electronics continue to increase as a percentage of total equipment, driven by complex data networks with many more sensors and more focus on big data analytics. There will be more emphasis on flexibility in systems to deal with the wider range of threats, better-integrated fighting forces, and command and control systems. Independent energy generation for fighting forces, more use of green energy sources and hybrid-electric powered systems will also become more important, and all of these imply more complex electronics.
In summary, we view excellent design support and tools, innovative products and long-term, continued support of products over decades of production as essential to aerospace and defense customers.
-----
By Steve Munns, Mil-Aero Marketing, © Linear Technology Corporation
In response, the defense industry has regrouped and consolidated, while the aerospace industry and, in particular civil aircraft, has continued to expand, driven by ever increasing passenger numbers. There is also a significant move to commercialize space with the development of large low cost constellations of communications satellites. This will be the subject of a separate article and will not be covered in detail here.
Across the aerospace and defense sector, the business has always been cyclic in nature, influenced by large programs. But today, development cycles are much shorter and the focus on value for money has intensified with cost-reduction redesigns becoming increasingly common. At the same time, fewer design resources are available, following rationalization of organizations, driven by cost cutting measures as the industry struggles to become more efficient.
Despite these pressures, the appetite for new technology has not diminished and improvements in SWaP (size, weight and power) are realized by using more complex integrated circuits and software. Fewer design resources and more complex products have increased the importance of easily accessible online sources of information. Linear Technology, for instance, has implemented video tutorials, technical blogs and circuit collections to speed knowledge transfer. Linear’s field applications support is highly valued, whether in face-to-face meetings, online, email or telephone technical support.
Linear Technology demo boards have become established as an effective way of getting the circuit up and running. As a result of more complex Linear products, we now have additional design tools such as Linduino,® an Arduino-compatible platform for developing and distributing firmware libraries and code for SPI and I²C-compatible integrated circuits.
Figure 1 shows the Linduino One board connected to an LTC2607 dual 16-bit digital-to-analog (DAC) demo board, one of more than 300 USB-based data acquisition cards that connect to individual daughter cards for specific Linear Technology products. The software also includes web links to the appropriate device data sheets and provides an automatic update feature to keep the software current with the latest set of device drivers.
Figure 1 – Linduino One Connected to LTC2607 Demo Board
Areas where we see particularly strong design activity include security monitoring and electronic countermeasures, unmanned vehicles and soldier-carried equipment. Low quiescent power consumption and high efficiency voltage conversion is one common thread to maximize run time for battery-based equipment. Linear Technology is recognized as a leader in innovation, bringing new technology and ideas to market first. One example is the Silent Switcher® architecture, implemented in products such as LT8614. This 42V, 4A synchronous step-down Silent Switcher reduces EMI/EMC emissions by more than 20dB compared to standard switchers, resulting in lower system noise and improved sensitivity or resolution.
In the future, we expect to see spending on electronics continue to increase as a percentage of total equipment, driven by complex data networks with many more sensors and more focus on big data analytics. There will be more emphasis on flexibility in systems to deal with the wider range of threats, better-integrated fighting forces, and command and control systems. Independent energy generation for fighting forces, more use of green energy sources and hybrid-electric powered systems will also become more important, and all of these imply more complex electronics.
In summary, we view excellent design support and tools, innovative products and long-term, continued support of products over decades of production as essential to aerospace and defense customers.
-----
By Steve Munns, Mil-Aero Marketing, © Linear Technology Corporation
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments