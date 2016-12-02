© /nimg/Component/General/

Idex fingerprint sensor in flagship model launched from Taiwanese OEM

An unnamed mobile Taiwanese OEM has launched a new flagship model featuring Idex' fingerprint sensor Cardinal Q. Idex announced multiple design wins from this major Asian customer in August and October this year.

“We are very pleased to have our fingerprint sensor in a handset qualified and launched by another leading mobile OEM. The launch of this new flagship model is the first of several expected launches featuring our sensor,” said Yang Chiah Yee, SVP Worldwide sales of Idex.



The Cardinal family of fingerprint sensors have very small silicon footprints combined with high biometric performance given a compelling value proposition for mobile OEMs.