Kraken hires Director of Business Development

Kraken Sonar has appointed Jeff Bartkowski as the company's new Director of Business Development, effective December 5, 2016.

Jeff has been employed in the marine technology for over 12 years in subsea positioning, inertial navigation systems and high resolution sonar products. He brings with him sales and business development experience with both commercial and defense customers and has worked at both larger marine technology companies such as Teledyne-Reson and iXBlue and start-ups such as Sea Machine Robotics.



"We're delighted to have Jeff join Kraken. His relationships with companies and agencies active in underwater robotics will be very beneficial as we further develop our Sensors-to-Systems strategy. He brings a strong ability to understand and sell technical products and is experienced in new product releases and emerging markets," Karl Kenny, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kraken, said in a press release.



"The maritime robotics sector is becoming a multi-billion market. Leveraging its position as a leading supplier to the unmanned underwater vehicle industry is creating new opportunities for Kraken," said Jeff Bartkowski. "Kraken has built and acquired a significant portfolio of underwater robotics intellectual property. This technology, coupled with strong capabilities in smart sensors, underwater autonomy, electronics and mechatronics, uniquely positions Kraken to become a major player in the rapidly emerging maritime robotics industry."