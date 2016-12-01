© aixtron

Toyoda Gosei purchases Aixtron Showerhead system for LED production

Japanese group Toyoda Gosei has acquired an enhanced 5x4-inch CRIUS Close Coupled Showerhead (CCS) system to manufacture Blue and Ultra Violet (UV) LEDs.

The system designed to deliver the process conditions needed for the manufacture of high performance Blue and UV LEDs which are used for various applications, such as high color rendering LED lighting, curing or photocatalytic purification.



“The new Aixtron CCS reactor will support us producing various enhanced LED products since we aim to grow our LED business by expanding the sale of products that will promote the use of LED lighting in Southeast Asia and other regions,” commented Toshihiro Yokoi, Managing Officer, General Manager of Toyoda Gosei’s Optoelectronics business unit.



“Furthermore, we will increasingly focus on industrial-used LEDs (UV LEDs, glass-encapsulated LEDs) and LEDs for automobiles, where we can take advantage of our strengths as an automotive parts manufacturer,” added Toshihiro Yokoi.





The tool is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2017.