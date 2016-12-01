© ginasanders dreamstime.com

MediaTek to enter the automotive industry in 2017

Taiwanese chip company MediaTek is usually connected to smartphone chips – however, the semiconductor company is planning to enter the automotive market.

The Taiwanese company plans to bring holistic, fully integrated system solutions to the automotive industry beginning Q1 2017.



The market for connected and autonomous vehicles continue to grow – and the automotive industry and car-makers demand advanced technologies equipped with a blend of power-efficiency, processing power and affordability. And MediaTek is well aware of this and in fact – the company’s expertise in chipset design – for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT – actually positions the company rather well to bring multimedia, connectivity and sensor solutions to the automotive industry.



“The demands of connected and autonomous vehicles require a unique portfolio of technologies.” MediaTek’s core competencies create a natural progression for us to design for the future of driving,” said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the New Business Department Business Unit at MediaTek, in a press release.



“We have a strong technology portfolio generated from USD 10 billion in research and development investment over the past 12 years from modem and RF advancements to computing technologies to connectivity, and intelligent algorithms, added Hsu. “We are developing semiconductor solutions to make an impact in the automotive industry and are focused on core areas of In-Vehicle Infotainment, Telematics, safety ADAS to further the evolution toward autonomous driving.”



MediaTek solutions for automobile manufacturers will cover four key areas, including: Advanced Driver Assistance System (Vision-based ADAS), Precision Millimeter Wave (mmWave) Radar, In-Vehicle Infotainment and Enhanced Telematics.



By offering technology solutions in four key areas, MediaTek aims to help solve a key concern for the future of driving: fragmentation. Automobile manufacturers often work with multiple vendors that specialise in a single, ‘best-in-class’ solution. Products are thereby sourced separately and don’t always ‘talk’ to one another seamlessly.



“The complicated systems of tomorrow’s high-tech cars will require a high degree of integration, innovative power management and improved functionality to support both the highest level of safety demands and driving experiences consumers need,” said Hsu. “MediaTek will bring one integrated package of semiconductors to the market – a holistic solution that is now lacking in the auto industry.”