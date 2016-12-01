© filmfoto dreamstime.com

Kontron with restructuring program - 300 to go

Kontron has decided on a new restructuring program. Amongst others, the program foresees a workforce reduction of about 300 jobs, mainly in the administrative area.

The program aims to achieve significant earnings improvements in the upper double digit million range over the next one and a half years to achieve profitability again.



A further important component of the program is the regional orientation of the company structure (EMEA, APAC, North America) with corresponding profit responsibilities of all regions. The new structure will provide Kontron with better market access and with the extension of its customer base.



In addition, Kontron will continue to benefit from the cooperation with its strategic partner Ennoconn and the new anchor shareholder S&T AG and intends to provide its customers in the future with an integrated hardware and software portfolio as well as extended services.



The company also decided to submit the application of court-appointment of Mr. Rainer Neuwirth, Mr. Michael Jeske and Mr. Michael Roider to resume the vacant seats in the Supervisory Board following the departure of Mr. Rainer Erlat, Mr. Harald Joachim Joos and Mr. Martin Bertinchamp from the Supervisory Board on November 30, 2016.