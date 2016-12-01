© evertiq

Avnet enters distribution agreement with Central Semiconductor

Technology distributor, Avnet, Inc., has entered into a distribution agreement with Central Semiconductor Corp., a manufacturer of innovative discrete semiconductors.

Effective immediately, Central Semiconductor’s entire line of discrete semiconductors will be available in the Americas through Avnet’s broadline components Electronics Marketing group and Avnet USI – Avnet’s defence/aerospace specialty distribution business unit.



Central Semiconductor provides discrete semiconductor solutions for high-tech products, from Internet of Things applications and portable medical devices to smartphones, tablets and Bluetooth accessories. Central also specialises in the manufacture of legacy devices for defense/aerospace customers.



“This agreement with Central Semiconductor enhances Avnet’s ability to provide customers with a broad selection of standard and custom discrete semiconductor solutions to support development of high speed/high data rate applications that are energy-efficient and low-profile,” said Bryan Brady, vice president, defense/aerospace, Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas. “And, with more than 2,200 drop-in replacement devices to meet customers' demands for diminishing source and end of life (EOL) products, Central’s commitment to ‘trailing edge’ technology is a tremendous value to our customers, particularly in hi-rel sectors like military/aerospace.”



“Continuing our mission to expand the Central Semiconductor brand through high quality distribution partners, we are pleased to add Avnet as an outlet to purchase Central’s devices,” said Al Simon, Central Semiconductor’s vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. “Avnet is one of the largest worldwide electronic component distributors and consistently delivers an exemplary buying experience. We are eager to build this relationship in the service of our mutual customers.”