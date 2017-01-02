© aydindurdu dreamstime.com Application Notes | January 02, 2017
Active bridge rectifiers reduce heat dissipation within PoE security cameras
Power over Ethernet (PoE) has been embraced by the video surveillance industry as a solution to an age-old problem: complicated cabling.
This is a product release announcement by Linear Technology Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
For instance, a basic, traditional fixed-view security camera requires two cables: one for power (10W to 15W from a 24V AC or 12V DC), and a separate, coax cable for the video signal. With PoE, a single Ethernet cable carries both video data and power. Everything is simplified. Right?
Not quite. To meet compatibility with existing systems, camera manufacturers must produce PoE-enabled cameras that are also compatible with legacy power sources—they must accept PoE 37V to 57V DC from an RJ-45 jack or 24V AC, +12V DC, or –12V DC from an auxiliary power connector.
The Old Way Loses Power
Figure 1 shows the power architecture used by many PoE camera manufacturers to solve this problem. A full-bridge diode rectifier after the auxiliary (old-school) input produces positive DC power from either 24V AC, +12V DC or –12V DC. The resulting DC power and the PoE inputs are diode-ORed with the winning supply fed to a wide input voltage isolated switching power supply, which in turn powers the camera electronics.
Figure 1. Auxiliary Input and PoE Power Architecture
This power architecture presents a few challenges. When the camera is powered from the auxiliary input, three diodes (circled in Figure 1) fall into the power path. In addition to the inefficiency of this design and possible heat problems from the power dissipated by the diodes, the three diodes lead to a significant voltage drop at the input to the switching power supply. With a 10W to 15W camera, these challenges are easily surmountable, but the latest security cameras have doubled this power consumption. Features like pan/ tilt/zoom (PTZ) and camera lens heaters for outdoor operation have made this power architecture unsuitable for this new wave of cameras.
To illustrate the architecture’s deficiencies, consider a 26W camera. For a 12V DC auxiliary input (assumed to actually be 9V DC due to use of unregulated wall warts/ AC adapters) and three 0.5V drop Schottky diodes, the input voltage of the switching power supply is 7.5V (9V – 3 • 0.5V). The input current for this camera is approximately 3.5A (26W/7.5V). The resultant power dissipation of the three Schottky diodes in the power path is 5.2W (3.5A • 3 • 0.5V). This power dissipation leads to higher temperature within the camera, which is difficult, time consuming and expensive to mitigate.
Figure 2. Improved Power Architecture with No Diode Drops in Power Path
Improve Performance with Ideal Diodes
Figure 2 shows a way to counter this shortcoming. Here, the two diodes of the full-bridge rectifier are replaced by ideal diodes, circled (black) in Figure 2. Ideal diodes are simply MOSFETs controlled to behave like regular diodes. The advantage of an ideal diode is that one can use MOSFETs with low channel resistance (RDS(ON)), thus reducing the forward voltage drop (IDS • RDS(ON)) to much less than a Schottky diode drop. The LT4320 ideal diode bridge controller enables the control of four MOSFETs in a full-bridge configuration. The third diode drop due to the diode-OR in Figure 1 is eliminated by the LT4275 LTPoE++™/PoE+/PoE PD controller. Its topology allows the use of a few small-signal diodes, circled together (red) in Figure 2, for auxiliary input sensing. These diodes are not in the power path as in the traditional architecture, so they do not contribute any additional voltage drop or heat issues.
Results
The power architecture shown in Figure 2 significantly reduces overall power losses when compared to that of Figure 1. To quantify, the LT4320 combined with low channel resistance MOSFETs results in a 20mV drop across each ideal diode bridge MOSFET. This produces an input at the isolated supply of 8.96V (9V – 2 • 20mV). The higher input voltage drops the required input current to only 2.9A (26W/8.96V) versus the original 3.5A.
The resulting power dissipation of the improved architecture is now a scant 116mW (2.9A • 2 • 20mV), versus 5.2W for the original architecture—a 45× reduction! Additionally, the lower input current further reduces power dissipation in the isolated power supply’s power components (i.e., input filter inductor, power transformer and switching MOSFETs) due to the reduction of their I2R power losses. A simple calculation puts this reduction at 31% (100% – 2.9A2/3.5A2).
Conclusion
Adding the LT4320 and LT4275 to the auxiliary and PoE inputs of a PoE-enabled security camera recovers more than 5W (5.2W – 116mW) of power dissipation over traditional full-bridge/diode-OR designs. This reduction of power eases the thermal design time and complexity of PoE security cameras.
-----
Author: By Ryan Huff, PoE Applications Engineer, © Linear Technology Corp.
Not quite. To meet compatibility with existing systems, camera manufacturers must produce PoE-enabled cameras that are also compatible with legacy power sources—they must accept PoE 37V to 57V DC from an RJ-45 jack or 24V AC, +12V DC, or –12V DC from an auxiliary power connector.
The Old Way Loses Power
Figure 1 shows the power architecture used by many PoE camera manufacturers to solve this problem. A full-bridge diode rectifier after the auxiliary (old-school) input produces positive DC power from either 24V AC, +12V DC or –12V DC. The resulting DC power and the PoE inputs are diode-ORed with the winning supply fed to a wide input voltage isolated switching power supply, which in turn powers the camera electronics.
Figure 1. Auxiliary Input and PoE Power Architecture
This power architecture presents a few challenges. When the camera is powered from the auxiliary input, three diodes (circled in Figure 1) fall into the power path. In addition to the inefficiency of this design and possible heat problems from the power dissipated by the diodes, the three diodes lead to a significant voltage drop at the input to the switching power supply. With a 10W to 15W camera, these challenges are easily surmountable, but the latest security cameras have doubled this power consumption. Features like pan/ tilt/zoom (PTZ) and camera lens heaters for outdoor operation have made this power architecture unsuitable for this new wave of cameras.
To illustrate the architecture’s deficiencies, consider a 26W camera. For a 12V DC auxiliary input (assumed to actually be 9V DC due to use of unregulated wall warts/ AC adapters) and three 0.5V drop Schottky diodes, the input voltage of the switching power supply is 7.5V (9V – 3 • 0.5V). The input current for this camera is approximately 3.5A (26W/7.5V). The resultant power dissipation of the three Schottky diodes in the power path is 5.2W (3.5A • 3 • 0.5V). This power dissipation leads to higher temperature within the camera, which is difficult, time consuming and expensive to mitigate.
Figure 2. Improved Power Architecture with No Diode Drops in Power Path
Improve Performance with Ideal Diodes
Figure 2 shows a way to counter this shortcoming. Here, the two diodes of the full-bridge rectifier are replaced by ideal diodes, circled (black) in Figure 2. Ideal diodes are simply MOSFETs controlled to behave like regular diodes. The advantage of an ideal diode is that one can use MOSFETs with low channel resistance (RDS(ON)), thus reducing the forward voltage drop (IDS • RDS(ON)) to much less than a Schottky diode drop. The LT4320 ideal diode bridge controller enables the control of four MOSFETs in a full-bridge configuration. The third diode drop due to the diode-OR in Figure 1 is eliminated by the LT4275 LTPoE++™/PoE+/PoE PD controller. Its topology allows the use of a few small-signal diodes, circled together (red) in Figure 2, for auxiliary input sensing. These diodes are not in the power path as in the traditional architecture, so they do not contribute any additional voltage drop or heat issues.
Results
The power architecture shown in Figure 2 significantly reduces overall power losses when compared to that of Figure 1. To quantify, the LT4320 combined with low channel resistance MOSFETs results in a 20mV drop across each ideal diode bridge MOSFET. This produces an input at the isolated supply of 8.96V (9V – 2 • 20mV). The higher input voltage drops the required input current to only 2.9A (26W/8.96V) versus the original 3.5A.
The resulting power dissipation of the improved architecture is now a scant 116mW (2.9A • 2 • 20mV), versus 5.2W for the original architecture—a 45× reduction! Additionally, the lower input current further reduces power dissipation in the isolated power supply’s power components (i.e., input filter inductor, power transformer and switching MOSFETs) due to the reduction of their I2R power losses. A simple calculation puts this reduction at 31% (100% – 2.9A2/3.5A2).
Conclusion
Adding the LT4320 and LT4275 to the auxiliary and PoE inputs of a PoE-enabled security camera recovers more than 5W (5.2W – 116mW) of power dissipation over traditional full-bridge/diode-OR designs. This reduction of power eases the thermal design time and complexity of PoE security cameras.
-----
Author: By Ryan Huff, PoE Applications Engineer, © Linear Technology Corp.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments