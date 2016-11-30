© schurter

Schurter acquires Burisch and aki electronic

As of the first of January 2017, Schurter Holding AG will acquire Austrian Burisch Elektronikteile GmbH as well as Czech manufacturer aki electronic.

These will enable Schurter to increase its production capacity, enlarge its know-how and a geographical expansion to Eastern Europe.



Burisch is a long-standing partner of Schurter. Since 1961, Burisch has been a representative for Schurter products in Austria. The company is a private distribution and consulting company for electronic and electromechanical components with its own certified cable assembly. The Austrian company employs 90 people in its subsidiaries in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.



With this acquisition, Schurter has improved prospects in the markets of Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Burisch will continue to operate in Austria under the established name.



aki electronic, spol.s r.o. – based in Jihlava, Czech Republic – has since 1992 been producing input devices for industrial applications, automation industries and medical appliances with its 200 employees. The Czech manufacturer is active in Germany and Austria as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.



aki will be integrated into Schurter’s Input Systems division will allow the company to expand into Eastern Europe as well as further strengthen its presence on the DACH market.