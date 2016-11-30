© airbus (for illustration purposes only!)

Airbus with layoffs amidst re-organisation

Airbus Group has provided further details on the company’s planned integration as of 1 January 2017. As part of the integration, a progressive reduction of its current workforce of around 136'000 by a maximum of 1'164 positions is planned.

These reductions will mainly affect support and integrated functions as well as the CTO (Chief Technology Office) organisation. The merger will also conclude the company’s headquarters move from Paris and Munich to Toulouse, accompanied by the transfer of 325 positions. At the same time, Airbus Group invests in developing core competences; around 230 positions will be created to secure critical skills needed for the company’s way ahead in the era of digital transformation.



Airbus Group targets mid-2017 for an agreement on appropriate social measures in line with regulations and company agreements. Voluntary departures, redeployments and early retirements are part of the measures to be discussed.



“This is a logical and necessary step in our integration journey, which started back in 2012. It supports operations, group-wide collaboration and the digital transformation, which we are embarking on and which is a matter of utmost strategic priority for our entire company”, said Tom Enders, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Group. “With these leaner structures, we will improve performance and teamwork across Airbus. Therefore, the integration will ultimately strengthen Airbus in its ability to ensure future competitiveness and to remain a global leader in the aerospace industry. I ask our works councils to engage with us in a serious dialogue about lifelong learning, securing employability internally and externally and developing people in the digital era.”



“A transparent and open approach with our social partners, facilitating mutual understanding and joint solution finding, are key-pillars of our corporate culture and a prerequisite to the way forward,” said Thierry Baril, Chief Human Resources Officer of Airbus Group and Airbus. “If we take action now, the future will be ours. I believe, this common interest is what all stakeholders agree upon – and it is a good springboard for our negotiations.”



At the end of September 2016, Airbus Group announced it will merge the Group structure with the largest division, Airbus Commercial Aircraft, as of 1 January 2017. In this new set-up, the company will retain Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Helicopters as divisions.