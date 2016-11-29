© Electrocomponents

Marianne Culver - new president of RS Components

Global distributor Electrocomponents plc, has appointed Marianne Culver as President RS Components. She joins the business immediately as a member of the executive management team, reporting directly to CEO Lindsley Ruth.

As President, Marianne will be responsible for driving profitable growth across the regions, developing the RS brand and delivering an improved experience for electronics and industrial customers.



She brings with her 25 years of experience as a senior international executive with a track record of delivering strong business performance. Before joining Electrocomponents, Marianne was UK Managing Director at TNT, the B2B express carrier. Prior to TNT, Marianne spent 10 years at Premier Farnell plc, latterly as Executive Director of Transformation and Supply Chain/Supplier Management.



Lindsley Ruth, CEO of Electrocomponents, stated: “I am thrilled to welcome Marianne to the team. Her wealth of global distribution experience means she is extremely well positioned to take RS forward. Her energy, commitment and strong customer focus will be invaluable to our organisation as we progress on our journey to deliver best-in-class results for suppliers, customers and shareholders.”



Commenting on her appointment, Marianne said: “I am delighted to be joining Electrocomponents at this exciting time. RS is a strong brand with great recognition in the industry. I am excited by the opportunity that we have to put the customer back at the heart of this business and drive faster growth and an improved performance.”