Kingston restructure part of its Asia-Pacific operations

Memory module manufacturer Kingston Technology is planning to restructure part of its Asia-Pacific operations.

The company will restructure its sales and marketing team in Asia Pacific – and also implement mechanisms to avert employees form violating Kingston’s ethics policy.



The company is putting this in place as several of its Asia Pacific employees are under suspicion gaining personal interests improperly from their business dealings. The company is also conducting an internal investigation, according to a report in DigiTimes.



Kingston will also re-examine its relationships with its Asia-Pacific customers and supplier, the report continues.