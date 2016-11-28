© evertiq

Suss MicroTec enters strategic alliance with Kanematsu

Suss MicroTec has entered into a strategic reseller partnership with Kanematsu PWS LTD., Yokohama, a subsidiary of Kanematsu Corporation, Tokyo.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kanematsu becomes the exclusive distributor for the entire Suss product portfolio in Japan.



Effective January 1st, 2017, Kanematsu PWS LTD. will be responsible for all Suss MicroTec related Sales and Service activities, supported by Suss Japan Business Development & Technical Sales Support team on site.



“Our main objective is the satisfaction of our customers by the means of outstanding products and reliable service. Suss MicroTec believes that the partnership with Kanematsu will strongly contribute to meet those requirements – A win-win situation for both companies, ultimately to the benefit of our customers in Japan.” says Rolf Wolf, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Service.